LUNN, Tony Stewart:

07.09.1955 - 22.03.2019.

Peacefully and without any fuss, Tony slipped away with Anita by his side. Son of Roy and Ann Lunn (deceased) and stepson of Shirley Lunn. Father of Stewart and father-in-law of Michelle. Loving grandfather of Jordan, Blaze and Ethan (Perth). Brother of Kaye, Grant and Julie, Kerry (deceased), Trudie, Debbie and Graham, Nathan and Michelle and stepbrother of George, Mandy and Lindy. Proud to be a brother-in-law of Robert and Robyn (UK), Marian and Toon (Holland), John, Richard and Stephanie (Tauranga). Messages to the Lunn family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Tony's family would like you to join them at a Celebration of his life in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm. Tony has requested that you wear something yellow.

'Tony, find a bike and go for a ride. May the sun always be shining and the wind at your back. Safe travels my love'