Thomas Frederick John
(Tom):
On February 21, 2019, peacefully after a short illness, aged 76 years. Much loved husband and friend of Ann, father of Nick and Juliet, and step-father of Richard and Chris. Heartfelt thanks to the Summerset Care Centre for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Tom Taylor, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019