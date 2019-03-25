PHILLIPS, Terrance Neil (Terry):
On March 21, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Eileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl; Bill and Mary; and Lynda. Loved grandad of Robert, Belinda, Katrena, and Kylee; Emma, Lara, Jesse, and Ethan; and his 9 great-grandchildren, and respected close friend Teal. In his 88th year. In Terry's memory donations may be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson. Friends of Terry are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile St East, Nelson, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 25, 2019