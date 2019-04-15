STONE, Sylvia May:
Passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2019, at Wensley House, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill; adored mother and mother-in-law of Kaylene and Don, Denise, Deidre and Alan, and Tania; and cherished Nan of all grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Safely in the arms of Jesus and reunited with Bill'
The funeral service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held in the Marsden House Funeral Chapel, 41 Nile St East, Nelson, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 15, 2019