CHANG, Steven:

Passed away one year ago today.

Sadly missed

Let memories surround you,a word someone may say,

Will suddenly recapture a time, an hour, a day,

That brings him back as clearly as though he were still here,

And fills you with the feeling that he is always near.

For if you keep those moments you will never be apart,

And he will live forever locked safely within your heart.

- Jennie and Nick, Colin and Sue, Lesley and Neil.





