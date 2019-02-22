BRABANT, Steve:
15.11.1979 - 26.02.2018
One year on and we miss you dearly. A father, brother, son and best mate forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Parents, Hemaima and John Hughes, together with Geoff Brabant, would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all who supported us through Steve's battle and passing. Your kind words and actions of support were warmly appreciated.
May he fly free on the wings of love and peace
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019