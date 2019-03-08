LOADER, Stephanie:
Passed away at Nelson Hospital on March 7, 2019, aged 63 years. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Sarah and Richard, Jesse and Sherena. Treasured 'Wa' to Isla, Ryan and Bria; Samuel and William. A loved sister, auntie, niece and friend. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA, PO Box 50, Nelson 7040 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Stephanie will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, 18 Manuka Street, Nelson, on Monday morningm March 11, 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019