SMITH, Sherry Philippa (nee Boyd):

8.04.1936 - 18.03.2019

Loved wife of the late Patrick W.P. Smith.

Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Matthew, Timothy (deceased), Hermann and Debbie, Wendy and Terry, Leah and Ken, Dinah and Gary, David (deceased), Victoria and stepmother of Patricia and Penny and Alisdair.

Beloved grandmother of Marcel and Jake (deceased), Morgan and Brad and Emily and Tom, Sarah-Lee and Joshua, Daniel and Siobhan and Reimana, Tahu and Kelly, Ben and Christina, Moana and Te Marino, Zac and Gemma, Zoe and Dirk and Luke and Samara, Ashlee and Kayne, Shannon and Aaron and Scott and Tessa, Quinn and Oskar, Christopher and Karen, Caroline (deceased), Paul and Paula and Dale and Andre, Daire (deceased), Shaun, Robbie and Jodie and Kate.

Great-grandmother of Joel, Te Ahoa, Harmony, Mananui, Ivan, Kyle, Cole, Avery, Jack, Kathryn, Francis, Natasha, Dylan, Nicole, Kerryn, Cole (deceased), Haraka, Jack and Bonnie.

Great-great-grandmother of Taylor-Jayne, Pyper and Thomas, Opal and Zhavia, Ra and Pisces.

Loved sister of Anne (deceased), Joyce, Jeanette (deceased), Phillip, Michael, Judy, Biddy, John (deceased), and Ian (deceased).

Sherry passed away in her home at Ngakawau on March 18, 2019.

A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at the Richmond Cemetery, Nelson, with a graveside service on Wednesday, March 20 at 1.00pm.

Rest in peace,

free of pain.

Donations for the Citizen's Advice Bureau will be received at the service and may also be made to the Citizen's Advice Bureau, Palmerston Street, Westport.



