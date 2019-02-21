RILEY, Ross Nigel:
Passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2019, aged 57. Treasured Dad of Libby, Anna, Maraed and Meg. Beloved son of Don and the late Norma. Loved stepson of Betty. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Julie and Bernie White, Brent and Michelle, and Phillip and Jocelyn. Loved friend of Ginny. Cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to Brenda. Ross was a passionate farmer, keen golfer and a great mate and will be missed by many. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1.00pm, on Saturday, February 23, at the Collingwood Memorial Hall.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 21, 2019