DE CESARE, Rosetta:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosetta DE CESARE.
Passed away on March 28, 2019, at Perth. Loved wife of the late Emilio De Cesare, loved sister-in-law of Maria De Cesare and the late Nandi De Cesare (Nelson), much loved aunt of Josephine and Ivan Kolich (Wellington), Lewis De Cesare (Sydney), John and Christine (Nelson), Tonia (Nelson), and Regan and Lisa (Perth). Loved great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews in Nelson, Wellington and Australia.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 2, 2019