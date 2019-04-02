HOLMWOOD,
Rosalie Phyllis (Rose):
Passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Kelvyn, and loved by her children Vanessa, Shayne, Craig, Anita and their families. Messages can be addressed to The Holmwood Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A graveside service for Rose will be held at the Rototai Cemetery, 230 Rototai Road, Takaka, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11.30am.
