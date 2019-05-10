LOMAS, Robin Paul:
Aged 43, formerly of Motueka, passed away at his Welsh family home on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved son of Malcolm (deceased) and Vicki. Devoted and cherished life partner of Stuart Jenkins. A much loved brother of Penny and Neil, Jayne and Martin, Mike and Vaun and twin Richard. A fabulous and caring friend to so many. He will be greatly missed by his Welsh family and the many aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces he has, all around the world. A cremation service will be held in Wales on Friday, May 17. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on May 10, 2019