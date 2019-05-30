ALBORN, Robin Victor:
Passed away peacefully at The Wood Retirement Village on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Loved son of Lucy and Bernard Alborn (deceased), loving brother to Judy, and much loved father to Michal and Lucy. Always the adventurer, who loved his boats, home and shed, he's off to catch up with old mates, share a few yarns as he embarks on the next voyage. A celebration and farewell to Rob will be held at Old St John's Church, 320 Hardy St, Nelson, on This Day (Friday, May 31, 2019), at 3.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 30, 2019