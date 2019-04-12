Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MCNABB. View Sign



Robert Bernard (Bernie):

Peacefully passed away at the age of 84, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Stillwaters in Richmond, Nelson. Beloved husband of the late Winifred Muriel (nee Cropp) and the late Elizabeth (nee King/Georgeson). Loved father and father-in-law to Gordon and Robyn Arnold, Sylvia and Scott Hancox, and Maree McNabb. Loved stepfather to Hugh Georgeson, Alice and John Ward, and Barbara and James Cameron. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and the late Tom Boardman, and Jim and Kaye McNabb. Loved uncle and Grandad. Thanks to Stillwaters for your kind loving care. A service for Bernie will be held at the Richmond New Life Church, 85 Wensley Road, Richmond, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11.00am.







Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 12, 2019

