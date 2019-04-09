HYLAND, Robert (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, at his home. Loved son of the late Murray and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Les and Brenda, Mark and Esther, Karl and Sheryl, Craig and Margaret, Stephen and Kim and Pam. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 9, 2019