HUNTER,
Robert Allan (Allan):
Passed away peacefully at Otumarama, on May 23, 2019, aged 85. Loved husband of Florence, father of Robert, Beryl, Andrew, and Nigel. Dearly loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Otumarama staff and all those who have cared for Allan. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Services, Nelson, on Friday, May 31, at 1.00pm. Messages to 199 Nayland Road, Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 26, 2019