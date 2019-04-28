Robert CHARLTON

Death Notice

CHARLTON,
Robert Aubrey (Bob):
Died peacefully at Golden Bay Community Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged 98. Loved husband of Mathilde (Tillie). Loved father and father-in-law of Robin and Alan MacKay, Connie and John, Chris and Anna. Loved grandfather of James; Sophie and Ben; Alice, Tom, Kathryn and Isobella (deceased). A celebration of Bob's life will be held at East Takaka Church on Friday, May 3, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment ceremony and afternoon tea. Flowers are welcome or you may give to Bob's charity: Hearing Nelson. Contact Matuku Funerals for details. Messages may be sent to Robin, Connie or Chris or to Matuku Funerals. [email protected]

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 28, 2019
