BROOKMAN, Bob
(Robert Keith):
Passed away peacefully at home with his family on March 19, 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Shireen for 53 years. Much loved Dad to Corey and Briony, and special Pop to Meg, Joshua and Kimberley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Diane and Jim.
A fighter till the very end
Family and friends are invited to attend the service for Bob on Friday, March 22 at 1.00pm, at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 19, 2019