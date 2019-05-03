FISHER,
Richard Nicol Anderson
(Dick):
Anna, Vaughn and April, Willie and Michale and family, Slade and Jayce, wish to convey their heartfelt thanks for the many floral tributes, visits, phone calls, and cards received at the time of Dick's passing. We appreciate the wonderful support shown to us by family and friends during the months of Dick's illness and for the care shown to him by the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers at Jack Inglis Hospital, Motueka, Ascot Care Home, Invercargill, Southland Public Hospital, and Calvary Hospital, Invercargill. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to you all.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 3, 2019