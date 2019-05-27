Rex SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt Condolences to all of Uncle Rex's family."
    - Heather Frew (Dare)
  • "Thinking of you all, Great memories ofa happy Uncle. We..."
    - Rex Smith
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

SMITH, Rex:
29.12.1930 - 24.05.2019
(Of Murchison and latterly Wensley House, Richmond). In his 89th year. Much loved husband of the late Betty (nee Watson) and treasured Dad of: Greg Smith, Raewyn Lovell, Vicki Harrison Jones, Tony Smith and Leeanne Smith (Dec). Friend and father-in-law of Stephen Caunter, Robert Harrison Jones, Helen McCormick and Al Foulsham (dec). Special Grandad, Da, and Great Da of Eunice and Andrew, Mia and Conal; Darrin and Kylie; Ashley and Ethan; Sam, Kate and Jacob; Zac, Quinn and Olivia; Braedyn, Kelly and Fynn; Levi, Steph and baby Hunter. Loved brother of Lorna Parry, Maurice Smith and Leo Dare plus Doris, Ruby, Gladys, Arnold, Jim and Anne (all deceased). Son, Soldier, athlete, farmer, builder, clerk, coach, singer, musician, actor, mentor and friend. A valued past member of many clubs and associations and all round great community bloke who will be greatly missed. Funeral to be advised, messages to 9 Reeves Street, Stoke.
"Take my Hand...
Lead me Home"


logo
Published in Nelson Mail on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.