WILLIAMSON,

Raymond Pretoria (Ray):

On April 25, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 66 years. Cherished partner of Judy. Loved son of the late Ron and Doreen Williamson, brother and brother-in-law of Vaughan and Sue, and Leigh and Michele, and uncle of Kelsey, Jenna; Jessica and Kaitlin. Loved nephew of Judi and the late Joe Brizzell, and Joyce Stewart. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Ray Williamson, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Nelson Golf Club, Bolt Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Sunday, May 5, at 2.00pm.





