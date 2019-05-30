BROWN, Ralph Osbourne:
(Reg No 424421 Flt Lt RNZAF WWII). Formerly of Dayman Way The Wood and Maori Hill Dunedin – On May 28, 2019, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Loved husband of the late Jean (67 years). Loved father and father-in-law of Derek (deceased), Gered and the late Ray (Wellington), Delwyn (Sydney), and grandfather of Nathaniel and Georgia, Sam and Di; Katie and Yanos, Jemima and Sam, and Jacqueline Bartlett. Great-grandfather of Zoe, Ada, Mia, Arlo, Luca, and Odette. No flowers by request please. The Funeral Service for Ralph will be held at Beachside Function Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Friday, May 31, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 30, 2019