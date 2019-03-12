LEE, Pryor Alan:
(ex Haast). Taken from us miles too soon in a car accident on Thursday, March 7, 2019, whilst going to work with "Filthy Dog", in the Sounds. Typical son of Wendy Matthews and the late Pryor Lee, antagonistic but loved brother of Lee and Rachelle Matthews, stepson of Chris Templeman and a nephew of many and a 'strong, determined, compassionate, high-flying, kind and caring' mate to many. Pryor has been farewelled privately. Messages to 183 High Street, Greymouth 7805.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 12, 2019