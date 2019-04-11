RILEY, Phyllis Ada:
Passed away peacefully at the Ernest Rutherford Rest Home on April 9, 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Erle. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Bryan and Ann, Sharon and Lester Thomason. Treasured Gran to Andrew and Sharon, Michael, Robert and Annessa; Kate, Lucy and Sophie; and Great-Gran of Cole, Grace and Evie. Loved sister of Melva, June, the late Murray and the late Nina. Messages to the Riley family, c/- 7 Cashmere Close, Richmond 7020. A celebration of Phyl's life will be held at Richmond Church of Christ, cnr Croucher and D'Arcy Streets, Richmond, on Monday, April 15, 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 11, 2019