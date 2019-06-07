Phillip ANDREWS

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

ANDREWS, Phillip:
Passed away peacefully at Wensley House on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Aged 93 years. Loved father of Nora. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorris and the late Allan Fenemor; the late Don and Kay; Val and the late Fred; Margaret and the late Don Saunders; Allan and Everlyn; the late Lorna and Wally Smith. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and respected my his many friends. Phillip's funeral service will be held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium, 95 Clover Rd East, Hope, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 7, 2019
