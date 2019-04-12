STEYN, Philip:
On April 9, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, loved soulmate and husband of Anna.
"Never forgotten."
Many thanks to all the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital and Hospice for their outstanding care of Phil. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Philip Steyn, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Christchurch, on Thursday, April 18, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 12, 2019