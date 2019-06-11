Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip FIELD. View Sign Death Notice



Born August 16, 1946, died peacefully in his sleep at Nelson Hospital on Monday, June 10, 2019, aged 72. Much loved husband of Merlyn, adored father of Amanda, and Garrick and Simone, loved Grandpa of Charlize and Elliott, brother of Peter, Alan, Caroline and John. A celebration of Philip's life will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 12.30pm, at the Headingly Centre, Headingly Lane, Richmond. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Nelson Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Sun for their outstanding care of Philip; your input really added meaning to his life. Thank you also to the staff of the Medical Unit at Nelson Hospital for your gentle and committed care of Philip, and us.

2 Tim 4:7-8: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.







