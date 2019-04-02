Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip CALDER. View Sign

CALDER,

Philip Jasper Campbell:

9.10.1945 – 23.3.2019

Died quietly at his Foxhill/Wai-iti home encircled by loved ones – Fran (Nicoll), Angela (Coleman), Kate (Nicoll), Graeme (Galt). A special Philip man, grandad, Koko and Gramps for us all. We farewelled Philip as a family with Graeme's Katrina (Harman), Lawson and Dylan (Galt); Kate's Tairoa, HaeHae, Awhiowhio, Hinehou, Te Matau (Flanagan) and Ali (Nicoll van Leeuwen). Sending their care was Stephanie (Transom); Vincent Naho and Satsuki; JoJo McGlade and Nico (Nicoll van Leeuwen), Te Aho (Flanagan). In the spring, near his birthday, a "Philip Fest" celebration day will be held on his patch that he created with Fran over 27 years. On Sunday Oct 6th (Labour Weekend) we will be doing those "things" in which he so revelled. Philip softly treasured all sorts of people over his 73 years. If he was special to you, do plan to come with your stories and songs. Contact Fran: FK Nicoll (See White Pages Nelson)



