SUTTON, Peter:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on June 17, 2019 after a short illness. Much loved widower of the late Joan Sutton, partner of Rona, father of Sue and John, and grandfather of Cate, Daniel, Jonathan, Holly and Nick. Psychologist, educator, author, broadcaster and champion of human rights and positive aging. Many thanks to hospital staff. Private burial. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Amnesty International or UNICEF.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 18, 2019