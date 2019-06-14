PHILLIPS, Peter:
05.01.1933 – 10.06.2019
Loved husband of the late Oriel, and former husband of Alison Daldorf. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Glenda, and step-father of Mark and Kate, Marjon, Nicole and Michael. Loved Poppa of Dylan and Jenna, Zane and Kelsey, Koby, Michaela, Selena, Nikita, Thomas and Sebastian, and great-grandad to Boston. Messages to The Phillips Family, 207C Thorp Street, Motueka 7120. Sincere thanks to the staff at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for the care and friendship given to Peter. A family farewell has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 14, 2019