MURRAY, Peter Douglas:
Passed away at home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Cherished husband of Julie. Dearly loved Dad of Leanne and Rhys, Belinda and Phil, Simon and Jane. Loved Grandad to Ben and Max; Alister and Cameron; Hamish, Isobel and Tom. Messages to 23 Walters Bluff, Nelson 7010. A private family farewell will be held. Friends are invited to share stories over afternoon tea at Peter's favourite, Lambretta's, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 19, 2019
