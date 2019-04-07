McCOMBE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter McCOMBE.
Peter John Rouand:
Passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Now at peace
Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Valda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Jonathan, Jacqui and Barry and Joe (dec). Loved grandfather of Carthew, Josie, Thomas, Robbie, Virginia and Nikki. Great-grandfather to Meena, Mary Jane, Paloma, Mahea; Lily, Flynn and Ngaio. A determined passionate and loving man. A proud member of the McCombe family. Son of Harold (Joe) and Mary, and brother to Harold, Morgan, Keith and Lewin (all dec). At Peter's request a private Cremation has taken place. No flowers please. Messages to 99 Tasman Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 7, 2019