Peter John Rouand:

Passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Now at peace

Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Valda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Jonathan, Jacqui and Barry and Joe (dec). Loved grandfather of Carthew, Josie, Thomas, Robbie, Virginia and Nikki. Great-grandfather to Meena, MaryJane, Paloma, Mahea; Lily, Flynn and Ngaio. A determined passionate and loving man. A proud member of the McCombe family. Son of Harold (Joe) and Mary, and brother to Harold, Morgan, Keith and Lewin (all dec). At Peter's request a private Cremation has taken place. No flowers please. Messages to 99 Tasman Street, Nelson.







