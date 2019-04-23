Peter MARSHALL

Death Notice

MARSHALL, Peter (Pete):
Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, at Flaxmore. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Gary and Paula, Sandra and Peter. Adored Grandad to Kirsty, Cameron, Rhiannon and Amy. Great-Grandad of Jaxson and Clayton.
"Now at peace with his beloved wife Margaret"
Special thanks to Flaxmore. A service is to be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Friday, April 26, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 23, 2019
