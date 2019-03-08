FOSTER, Peter Joseph:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter FOSTER.
28.10.1954 - 7.3.2019
Sadly passed away surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and cherished son of the late Percy and Joan, much loved brother of Lynn, Marie, Pat, and the late Michael, loving brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and Great-Uncle Pete to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Rannerdale. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Foster, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. A private service will be held.
"ZL3PW signing off"
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 8, 2019