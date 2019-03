Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia SOUTH. View Sign



Patricia Mae (Trish):

Passed away peacefully at home, with family, on Monday, March 18, 2019, aged 78. Beloved wife of the late Donald, and loved partner of the late Wally. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Gaynor, Skip and Wendy, Jeff and Sharon, Nigel and Rita, Phillip and Jenny, Liz and Ant, Gary and Sandy, Vanessa, and the late Linda. Loved 'Nana Moo' of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend. In accordance with Patricia's wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers any donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be greatly appreciated.







