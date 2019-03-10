ENGLAND, Patricia Rosa
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia ENGLAND.
(Patsy) (nee Maley):
Passed away peacefully in her 90th year on March 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn. Treasured mother of Philip and Jillian, Stephen, Martyn and Jill. Grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate and remember Patsy's life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Motueka Bridge Club, 32 Tudor Street, Motueka commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 10, 2019