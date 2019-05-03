AYERS,
Patricia Jane (Trish):
Passed away peacefully at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, on April 30, 2019, in her 82nd year. She was a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Margaret, Jim and Mary, the late Alison, Jim Scott and the late Betsy. Aunt of Janeen and Jeffery, Jo, Anne and Steve, Jenny and Noel, Fred and Gill, Chris and Shirley, Phillip and Monica, Kay and Jeff, Sarah-Jane, Andy and Lynley.
A battler now at rest.
A Memorial service will be held for Trish at St Thomas' Anglican Church, 101 High Street, Motueka, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 3, 2019