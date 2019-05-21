LEVICK,
Pamela Dorothy (Pam):
1962 - 2019
Pam passed away on Staurday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Toi Toi Street. Dearly loved daughter of the late Aub and Dot. She was a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ang and Leigh (Nelson), Heather and Kevin (Carterton), Ian (Christchurch), and Gavin and Ang (Ruby Bay). Much loved friend of cousin Morris, and Aunty Gwen. Messages to 71 Chamberlain Street, Tahunanui. A special acknowledgement to all staff and her flatmates for their loving care and support. The funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 21, 2019