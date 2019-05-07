BENNETT, Pamela Joy (Pam)
(nee Freeman):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at The Wood Retirement Village on May 6, 2019. Loved wife of the late Donald Bennett (Don), loved mother of Andrew (Andy) and Andrea, Karen and Brent. Adored Nana of Sarah, David, Alex and their partners Ryan and Tash. A service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to 35c Marybank Rd, Atawhai, Nelson.
"Now at rest with Donald
after 42 years"
