SIDWELL, Nicola Jane:
Died peacefully at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nathan and Stephany, and Braydon. Much loved daughter of Maureen and the late Warwick. Sister of Grant and Shelly, Deidre and Matt, Brendan and Verity, the late Kerry and Adrian. Special aunty, niece and cousin to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace.
A service to farewell Nicola will be held at St Francis of Assisi Church, Songer St, Stoke, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.00pm. The interment to follow will be at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 9, 2019