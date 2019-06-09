Nicola SIDWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicola SIDWELL.
Death Notice

SIDWELL, Nicola Jane:
Died peacefully at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nathan and Stephany, and Braydon. Much loved daughter of Maureen and the late Warwick. Sister of Grant and Shelly, Deidre and Matt, Brendan and Verity, the late Kerry and Adrian. Special aunty, niece and cousin to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace.
A service to farewell Nicola will be held at St Francis of Assisi Church, Songer St, Stoke, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.00pm. The interment to follow will be at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.