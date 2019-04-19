BAAS (van der Lem),
|
Nellie:
Passed away peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke, Nelson, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Ron and Hilary, Martin and Heather-Mary, Fiona and Darryl (Boy), Richard and Kerry, and Christina Lee, and Nanny to her many grandchildren. A private service was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, by her family. Special thanks to the Rest Home staff for their dedicated care. Messages to 5 Highview Drive, Wakatu, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 19, 2019