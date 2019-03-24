McQUARRIE, Neil George:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Christchurch on March 18, 2019; aged 77 years. Much loved and loving husband and best friend of Denise, treasured father and father-in-law of Fiona and John, Megan and Ryan, Campbell and Mandy and Jim and Immi. Cherished Poppa of Henry, Lucy and Hazel. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the love and care shown to Neil by GP Dr Jenny Lawrenson and the amazing Nurse Maude Hospice team. Messages to the McQuarrie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 24, 2019