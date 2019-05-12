KINGSFORD, Neil:
Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, at Murchison Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved husband of the late Fern, much loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Maree (Brisbane), and Glen and Beth (Perth), loved brother of Wayne (Chch), loved grandfather to Nicola, Louise and Andrew, and great-grandfather to Myshka and Luca.
The "Hobnailed Bushman"
will be sadly missed.
To honour Neil's wishes a private cremation is being held. Messages to Glen, 56 Nicol Road, Parkwood, Perth, WA 6147.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home, Nelson
03 5441129
Published in Nelson Mail on May 12, 2019