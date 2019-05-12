Nancy O'SULLIVAN

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Aunty Nancy for all the memories, you and Uncle..."
    - Sue Rees
  • "We remember Aunty Nancy as the warmest most welcoming Aunty..."
    - Michele Rees
  • "O’SULLIVAN, Nancy Agnes: On Friday, May 10, we lost our..."
    - Nancy OùSULLIVAN
    Published in: Nelson Mail
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

O'SULLIVAN, Nancy Agnes
(nee Drogemuller):
2.12.1931 - 10.5.2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy announce her passing on Friday, May 10, 2019, peacefully, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. Beloved wife of the late Timothy (Tim). Dearly loved and treasured Mum of John, Sue, Paul, and Bruce. Nancy was a very much loved and cherished Nana and Great-Nana, forever in our hearts and minds.
You will be greatly missed
by us all.
The service to celebrate and remember Nancy's life will be held at the Motueka Band Rooms, Old Wharf Road, Motueka, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 12, 2019
