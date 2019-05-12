O'SULLIVAN, Nancy Agnes
(nee Drogemuller):
2.12.1931 - 10.5.2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy announce her passing on Friday, May 10, 2019, peacefully, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. Beloved wife of the late Timothy (Tim). Dearly loved and treasured Mum of John, Sue, Paul, and Bruce. Nancy was a very much loved and cherished Nana and Great-Nana, forever in our hearts and minds.
You will be greatly missed
by us all.
The service to celebrate and remember Nancy's life will be held at the Motueka Band Rooms, Old Wharf Road, Motueka, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 12, 2019