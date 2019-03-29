JARRETT, Murray Robert:
On March 23, 2019, at Nelson Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Vicki. Much loved father and father-in-law of Glenn and Debbie, Jacqui, Adele and Chris Trathen, Janeen and Charlie Wilson. Very special Grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Barbara Jarrett, and Chris Scott. Loved nephew of Joy Wilkinson and June Davies.
Rest In Peace
A private cremation has been held. Messages to 3 Otia Drive, Richmond 7020.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2019