HYDE,
Murray Frank Kingston:
1943 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Dearly loved son of Tip and Leonie Hyde. Dearly loved husband, rock and anchor of Maureen. Loved father of the late Matthew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Nick Hodgkinson, a respected brother-in-law of the Potts clan. Loved and respected uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at Motueka Memorial RSA on Tuesday, June 4 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Nelson Hospice would be appreciated. Many thanks to the Motueka District Nurses, Nurse Maude caregivers and Dr Richard Fuller for all their support and care.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 31, 2019