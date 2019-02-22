JACKSON, Muriel Margaret:
Passed away peacefully, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka on February 21, 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian; loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Robyn, Catherine and Roger, Paul and Leanne, Greg and Jo, and cherished Grandma of all her grandchildren.
'Rest in Peace'
A Requiem Mass for Muriel will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday, March 2, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Correspondence to the Jackson Family c/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 22, 2019