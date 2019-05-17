CRAWFORD,
Merlyn Alfreda Greta (Merle)
(nee Harris):
Passed away peacefully with friends in Richmond on May 15, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Reg Crawford, loved and cherished mother of Ross and Shelley, loved mother-in-law of Claire. Nana of Amanda Johansen (Invercargill), Kelly, Grace and Caitlin Crawford (Perth, WA), and Great-Nana of Brock and Charlie Johansen (Invercargill). Much loved sister of Colleen Flower, Murray and Grahame Harris. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 7 Rintoul Pl, Brightwater, Nelson 7022. In lieu of flowers donations to the Richmond Church of Christ, PO Box 3128, Richmond, would be appreciated. A celebration of Merle's life will be held at the Richmond Church of Christ at 10.00am, Monday, May 20, 2019, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 17, 2019