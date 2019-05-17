Mavis ROBINSON

Death Notice

ROBINSON, Mavis Emily:
On May 15, 2019, at Tapawera, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill; loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Dal, Betty Winter, and Helen; loved 'Nana Robbie' to Steve, Beck, and Erin; Diane, and Marion (Minnie) and Roy; Deb and Jason. Loved Great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty May to Mary. Messages to PO Box 50, Tapawera 7055. A memorial service to celebrate Mavis' Life will be held at the Motueka Fire Brigade Rooms on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 17, 2019
